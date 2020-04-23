The coronavirus pandemic has altered the daily routines of everyone, including visitors to the library for story times, computer use and checking out new materials. Our buildings may be closed, but the Anoka County Library system is still serving the community through digital resources and virtual programs.
For an escape to places outside the walls of your home, use the cloudLibrary or RB Digital apps for e-books, audiobooks and e-magazines that can be enjoyed on tablets, phones, e-readers or computers. Kanopy’s collection of over 30,000 films can be streamed anytime, anywhere on your preferred device –– this is another great option to banish boredom.
If you miss your daily newspaper fix, check out the NewsBank database of Minnesota newspapers (Star Tribune, St. Paul Pioneer Press) and ProQuest Newsstand database (Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post).
Perhaps you want to tackle a new skill or explore new hobbies. Creativebug.com has more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Lynda.com provides easy-to-use video tutorials to help you learn business, technical and creative skills on your own time and at your own pace. Rekindle your interest in a second (or third) language with Transparent Language Online, a language-learning resource that builds listening, reading, speaking and writing skills in over 80 languages. Explore your roots with Ancestry.com, which has granted temporary home access during the library’s closure. Ancestry is a comprehensive family history resource containing over 7 billion genealogical records from across the globe, including census records, passenger lists and vital records.
Check out the “Youth” tab at the top of the library’s webpage for interesting links and helpful educational databases that can enhance distance learning. We recommend checking out Learning Express, a collection of resources to help with educational and career goals. An interactive collection of tests, tutorials and e-books are categorized in learning centers including School Center, College Preparation Center, College Center, High School Equivalency Center, Adult Learning Center, Career Center and Recursos para Hispanohablantes (Spanish Center).
Access to databases, e-book apps and other digital services requires a current Anoka County Library card. Apply online if you need a library card. Physical materials can also be requested. Curbside service appointments and book returns are available at the Northtown, Rum River and Johnsville branches.
Our story tellers miss seeing our young patrons for weekly for story time. Don’t fret, join us each weekday at 10:15 a.m. on Facebook Live for story time. If your teen is a writer, our Write On! 2020 Teen Short Story contest is accepting online submissions through April 30 at anokacountylibrary.org. Digital STEM, craft and literacy programs are continually being added –– check out our Events and Classes page at anokacountylibrary.org for the most recent offerings. Keep up with us on Facebook and Twitter and use #ACLatHome to let us know how you are using the library virtually.
Dawn McKenzie is an associate at the Northtown Branch of the Anoka County Library.
