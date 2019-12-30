Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Snow likely. High near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.