Thoughtful reopening is the key to keeping COVID-19 mortality rates limited and getting Minnesotans safely back to work. My objective for the state’s recovery during the pandemic is inextricably linked to modeling from experts selected by the Walz administration and awareness of the looming economic decline.
Gov. Tim Walz uses a University of Minnesota model to aid his decisions for the state. It displays several stay-at-home scenarios, and the impact each has on mortality and ICU bed needs. The Senate received an explanation of the numbers from epidemiologists at the University of Minnesota and economists from the Minnesota Department of Health. The modeling is public information.
The scenario the governor seems to follow most closely is 4.0, which has an active stay-at-home order until early May, followed by 21 days of businesses opening with physical distancing in place. Scenario 3.2 shows an active stay-at-home order until April 10, followed by 21 days of businesses open with physical distancing. Each has the same projected mortality rate and similar ICU bed need. However, scenario 3.2 provides the ability to return to work and open activities much sooner. We need a vigorous discussion on how to simultaneously protect physical health for high-risk individuals and reopen economic activity. We must also prepare our economy for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall. Without regaining some lost ground this late spring and summer, we will see significant disruption to Minnesota infrastructure and even food supply. Balance is necessary to promote the common good.
When the shutdown of “nonessential” businesses is lifted, we should see the groundwork for responsible reopening and the slow return to regular life. That may involve agency approval of each business’s plan to keep customers and employees safe and following physical distancing. If so, we need a strategy to accommodate large numbers of requests and handle them expeditiously. The intention is to make sure that businesses develop quality health plans and bureaucracy does not cause significant backup or long delays in implementing them.
Testing will also play a role in the well-being of our state. Widespread, though not mandatory, testing will help track and stop the spread of sickness. The Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health have landed on a $36 million dollar agreement. We are highly prepared to supply ample tests to the public. On a local level, businesses could provide weekly or daily tests to employees to make sure that these centers of activity remain healthy. More than anything, testing will give us more exact numbers to work with as we advance our knowledge of the disease and how best to handle it.
I, and everyone else, would like to see Minnesota return to prosperity. The advances made so far are the result of months of extreme effort from governing and state bodies, hospitals, first responders and supply chain workers. I believe the Legislature will benefit from these times by learning more efficient lawmaking practices. Nonetheless, stringent distancing practices should not become the “new normal.” Correct hygiene, mindfulness and preparation for our hospitals should remain, but the ultimate goal is to see the social norm reappear. Our stores, recreation areas and churches will once again see activity within their walls. Humanity is not made for isolation from each other. Every effort we make should be to see the days of human interaction return for the sake of mental health and a happier society.
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, represents District 31 in the Minnesota Senate. She chairs the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.
