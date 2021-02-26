This is part of a series of monthly columns by local water experts. These columns on our water are a collaboration between the League of Women Voters Upper Mississippi River Region and other environmental agencies and groups in Anoka County. To learn more about the League of Women Voters, visit lwvumrr.org.
For many of us, exactly where our water comes from isn’t something we think about on a regular basis. It’s one of those things many refer to as “out of sight, out of mind” –– we turn on the kitchen faucet, water comes out and we drink it. We tend to think as long as it doesn’t smell, taste or appear unusual, the water is safe to drink. However, the only way to ensure quality drinking water is to test it.
For those connected to a municipal water supply, or “city water,” your water is tested frequently and is required to meet stringent water quality standards. But if you own a private well, you should know you are responsible for ensuring your water is safe to drink. It is very important private well owners test their water on a regular basis. This can feel like a big responsibility but remembering to test your water and knowing where to start really is the hardest part.
So, what should you test for?
• Bacteria and nitrate (every year).
• Lead (at least once).
• Arsenic (at least once).
• Manganese (before a baby drinks the water).
Lead, arsenic and manganese generally only need to be tested for once for each well because their levels are not expected to change over time. Bacteria and nitrate levels, on the other hand, can change over time, even over a short period, so those are recommended to be tested for on a regular basis.
If you have specific concerns regarding the quality of your well water, you may wish to test for other components. If you have questions, you can call Anoka County Environmental Services at 763-324-4260 and ask to speak to a water specialist.
It is important drinking water is tested by a state-accredited water testing laboratory for reliable results. You can find a list of these laboratories on the Anoka County water website at anokacounty.us/water. Anoka County Environmental Services has a contract with one of these laboratories, which lowers the cost for those who use the county program. All tests recommended above can be completed through the county program, but results take a bit longer to get to you. Free testing offered by hardware stores does not test for nitrate or bacteria and does not replace the recommended safety testing of your water.
To use the county program to check the safety of your water, a test kit can be picked up at most city halls and other locations around the county (visit anokacounty.us/water for the most current list of these locations). The test kits available at these locations are for the sanitary analysis test, which tests for bacteria and nitrate. Once you have a test kit, simply follow the instructions to collect your sample, return the sample to the Anoka County Government Center and wait for a letter in the mail that will explain your results. If you want to test your water for other components like manganese, lead, etc., you will need to work directly with a laboratory until the county offices, which are closed now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopen.
Regularly testing your private well water is the best way to ensure your water is safe to drink. If you have any questions regarding private well water testing, call Anoka County Environmental Services at 763-324-4260 and ask to speak to a water specialist. Also be sure to check anokacounty.us/water and knowtheflow.us for more information on wells and drinking water. Being responsible for your well water can seem like a large task, but we are here to help.
Abby Shea is an Environmental Health Specialist with the Environmental Services unit of the Anoka County Public Health and Environmental Services Department. She specializes in drinking water. The goal of the services provided by the unit is to prevent the public’s exposure to environmental hazards through regulation and education. The Anoka County Environmental Services website is available at tinyurl.com/y85h3drr.
