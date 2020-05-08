Each May, we recognize staff in our schools. Traditionally, the week falls as we are gearing up for end-of-year celebrations, athletic events, prom, graduation and all the activities that mark the winding down of a school year. We gather in the cafeteria, share rolls, coffee and some words of gratitude and go about our day.
This year is different. This year, we find ourselves learning through a pandemic. The cadence of spring events is disrupted and uncertain. We are far from our students, school cafeterias and a shared cinnamon roll. And yet, this year, I am compelled as never before to appreciate and recognize the people I am privileged to work with each day in our schools.
Practically overnight, our staff figured out how to move on-site meal preparation and school lunch into our community. We continue to feed children while school buildings are closed. As of May 1, we have prepared and delivered more than 50,000 meals.
Overnight, we turned three sites into childcare locations for children of health care workers and first responders. It has been our privilege to care for these children as their parents care for all of us.
In a few short weeks, our staff completely rebuilt how we do school so that our community’s children could keep learning. As I’ve networked with my colleagues across the state, I’ve come to appreciate how special our approach to this effort has been as we’ve established a high bar for learning, personalization and engagement.
While always great supporters of the district, this spring our parents and families have become our true partners in education. We’re working to establish a new level of communication and connection that we will carry into our future. It’s thanks to partnership with parents that more than 99% of students are engaged in extended flexible learning.
I am so proud of Spring Lake Park Schools because of the broader community of which it is a part. Community support ensures each student in our district has access to technology to continue their learning. Community support ensures we can continue to serve our critical role in feeding, caring for and teaching this community’s children during this time.
This year, we won’t be gathering for cinnamon rolls and coffee as a staff. We will be distributing meals at 10 community locations. We will be watching over the children of doctors, nurses and police officers. We will be logging on and reaching out for another day of learning. We will be engaging as students, staff and families in the education of our future. In the midst of a never-before-seen pandemic, the urgent optimism and innovation of our staff to make all this happen is something to appreciate.
Jeff Ronneberg, Ed.D., is superintendent of Spring Lake Park Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.