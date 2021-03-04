As we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, a good bill of health and the ability to provide for our families are essential. In January, we learned from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) that the state lost 49,800 jobs in December. Not surprisingly, many job losses were in sectors dependent on groups of people gathering together, including restaurants and bars, entertainment venues, and fitness centers; thus the hospitality sector led job losses at the end of last year.
Recently, DEED released grant funding that was a part of a bipartisan pandemic support package we passed in December to movie theaters and convention centers in Minnesota impacted by COVID-19. However, there’s more we must do to support our workers who have been laid off by no fault of their own, and for the workers who continue to risk their health to deliver for us.
With hospitality workers bearing the brunt of the massive layoffs, we’ve introduced legislation in the House that would create rehire and retention protections for these workers. The measure would apply to Minnesotans employed by hotels, airports, and event centers; the facilities attached to them, including restaurants, bars, and retail; as well as related services, including maintenance, security, ticketing, ground-handling, and food and beverage services. We know the success of hotels, airports, event centers, and all their related services depend on the hard work and physical labor of Minnesota workers. Since the onset of the pandemic, it’s been critical to balance controlling the spread of COVID-19 with support for the economy and the personal well-being of all Minnesotans. These workers have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and they deserve to regain the jobs they lost.
In response to COVID-19 outbreaks that have occurred at factories in Minnesota, my colleagues and I have drafted legislation to improve safety on the job for the men and women employed by meat packing and food processing plants. Under this support measure, employers would be required to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) at no cost to employees; allow meat and poultry processing workers adequate break time to sanitize and wash hands; routinely clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces, workstations, and training rooms; and provide paid leave to all those workers to recuperate from an illness, injury or to care for an ill family member. No one should have to make the choice between feeding their families and working in unsafe conditions. Minnesota’s meatpacking workers have served our state throughout the ongoing pandemic by providing Minnesotans food. It’s time for workers to have comprehensive health and safety protections at plants.
These are just a couple initiatives we have brought forward in the House to aid our state’s workers. Those who have sacrificed and risked their health and economic security to keep all of us healthy and safe deserve state support. The working people of Minnesota need our help and we have the resources to deliver. Working together to enact bipartisan strategies that help Minnesotans meet ends now will ensure they have an opportunity to get back on their feet post-pandemic. A win-win for our families and our economy at a time when it’s needed most.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, represents House District 36A, which includes the cities of Champlin and Coon Rapids. Contact him at 651-296-5513 or rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn.
