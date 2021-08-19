When it comes to visual arts, do you know what you like when you see it? If so, stop by Northtown library in August to vote for the People’s Choice Awards. Local art group Artists del Norte is exhibiting 60 paintings and photographs throughout the library. Cast your vote for your favorites. If you’d like to learn more about the visual arts, Anoka County Library has many resources to develop your knowledge and understanding of art as well as inspiration to exercise your own creativity.
“The Short Story of Art: A Pocket Guide to Key Movements, Works, Themes, Techniques” by Susie Hodge is a handy introduction to the subject of visual art. It’s simple and accessible, yet it’s packed with color illustrations. Illustrations on heavy, glossy paper tend to weigh down art books, but this book is designed to be lightweight for easy carrying on your next museum visit.
If you have looked at contemporary art and asked yourself, “Is that art?” Will Gompertz’s “What Are You Looking At? The Surprising, Shocking, and Sometimes Strange Story of 150 Years of Modern Art” is the book for you. Gompertz, a comedian and former director at the Tate gallery in London, brings you modern art history with a sense of humor.
Jennifer Dasal is a curator of the North Carolina Museum of Art and the host of the weekly “ArtCurious” podcast. As a podcaster, she tells weird and colorful modern art tales in a way that engages the sensibilities of today’s audience. Her book “ArtCurious: Stories of the Unexpected, Slightly Odd, and Strangely Wonderful in Art History” contains vignettes of famous artists like Norman Rockwell, Vincent Van Gogh, and Hieronymus Bosch, as well as lesser-known artists, so the reader can learn about art while enjoying good storytelling.
If you prefer to create your own work, print and online resources are available to inspire you.
“The Organic Artist: Make Your Own Paint, Paper, Pigments, Prints, and More from Nature” by Nick Neddo will appeal to artists who appreciate the natural world and are conscious of the ecological impact of their creative work. The process of making the tools and materials necessary to create art is a creative endeavor of its own and can be quite satisfying. Most of the projects use natural items easily found in one’s immediate environment.
Getting stuck is a natural part of the creative process. Get your creative flow back with “Unstuck: 52 Ways to Get and Keep Your Creativity Flowing at Home, at Work & in Your Studio” by Noah Scalin. This book contains 52 exercises to stimulate your creative output, including writing prompts, observe-and-describe activities, and brainstorming projects. It’s arranged by the length of time it takes to complete the project, from 30 seconds to several hours, so you can easily find a project for your time constraints and interests.
Learn how to paint, draw, knit, crochet, sew, screen print and more with CreativeBug, available on our website at anokacountylibrary.org. It includes more than a thousand instructional videos taught by artists and creative experts. You can take an art class when the time is right for you. Start and stop viewing so you can work at your own pace. Search results can be filtered by ability level, including classes for kids.
Kanopy is an online streaming service loaded with videos — contemporary feature films, classic movies, documentaries and foreign films. Culture vultures may enjoy the following:
“How to Look at and Understand Great Art” is a 36-episode series by The Great Courses. Art historian and college president Sharon Latchaw Hirsch instructs viewers about the significant technical aspects of masterpieces from the Renaissance to 20th century Modern art with her engaging descriptions. Although most of the series is devoted to famous painters and their most prominent works, there are episodes covering other visual arts including drawing, printmaking and sculpture. She advises that while we might think, “I know what I like,” the reality is we like what we know. And the more we know about the art we view, the more we can like.
“Faces Places” is a delightful and poignant French documentary. It follows the odd couple of 89-year-old Agnes Varda, French New Wave artist, and 33-year-old photographer and muralist JR as they travel through the French countryside. Their joyful encounters with local denizens of the rural towns they visit for their instant photographic street art projects demonstrate the power of art to the individual and the community. Don’t miss this Academy Award-nominated film.
If you have a specific interest you’d like to learn more about, contact a librarian for tailored recommendations. For in-person classes taught by local arts partners, check out our online events calendar at anokacountylibrary.org.
Lydia Potthoff and Neil Rasmussen work at the Anoka County Library-Northtown branch.
