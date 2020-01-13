Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.