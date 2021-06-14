The traditional saying is that Minnesota has two seasons: winter and road construction. Major construction projects have begun throughout the eight counties of the 10th Judicial District, as well as numerous smaller projects. These projects now display a large and clear sign warning of $300 fines for violations of the posted work zone speed limit. Why is that?
Over the past few years there have been numerous traffic construction zone accidents in which construction workers have been killed or seriously injured. I recall that two highway workers were killed by a speeder in Burnsville in 2011. Minnesota had 13 work zone fatalities in 2018. The Minnesota Legislature in 2014 passed Minnesota Statute section 169.14, subdivision 6a, which provides a $75 surcharge in addition to the scheduled fine for violations. The total fine for speeding in a work zone is $385. By law, the $300 fine is mandatory.
You would think this would be an incentive for drivers to comply with the posted speed limit, even if they are not compelled to slow down in the interest of the safety of the construction workers. But many do not as you probably have observed. A few years ago there was an I-94 construction zone in Rogers where the highway crosses the Crow River. It was posted 60 mph for the most part and 45 mph through two short “S” curves. There was basically no shoulder, and with the cranes and trucks it was clearly a “live” construction zone. (Some drivers seem to conclude that the posted speed limit does not apply if they see no workers.) Several times I was passed by cars and large semis traveling 10-15 mph over the posted work zone speed limit, endangering everyone else and risking a hefty fine.
As an example, if you are driving 11-14 mph over the speed limit not in a work zone, the fine and surcharges total $135. If 20-25 mph over the limit, the total is $225, due to an additional $70 surcharge. If in a work zone, for any speeding it’s a whopping $385. Good luck trying to argue to the judge that you can’t afford such a hefty fine.
Certainly worse than a hefty fine would be killing or severely injuring a worker. In the fall of 2018 one worker was killed and another injured when a large commercial truck rear-ended a pickup slowing down in a Minnesota work zone. The pickup and its trailer spun into a relatively well-protected zone causing these casualties.
Here are the statistics for 2020, a year with presumably fewer drivers on the road due to the pandemic:
Fatal work zone crashes: 8
Fatal work zone fatalities: 9
Injury crashes: 480
Resulting injuries: 656
Property damages crashes: 1,687
Total crashes: 2,175
So, please, fellow citizens and drivers: Slow down. Obey the posted work zone speed limit. If not, maybe I’ll see you in court.
Judge Steve Halsey of Wright County District Court is chambered in Buffalo and hosts “The District Court Show” on local cable TV public access channels throughout the 10th Judicial District. See excerpts at QCTV.org.
