This is part of a series of monthly columns by local water experts. These columns on our water are a collaboration between the League of Women Voters Upper Mississippi River Region and other environmental agencies and groups working in Anoka County. To learn more about the League of Women Voters, visit lwvumrr.org.
When we all work together to restore our water resources, we breathe new life back into our natural sanctuaries. Any path to sustainable progress includes the ability to forge strong partnerships.
Partners — whether they come in the form of local communities, land management agencies or private individuals — can protect even the largest natural areas. And nowhere has that been clearer than in the Anoka Sand Plain Partnership.
Since 2008, Great River Greening has led the Anoka Sand Plain Partnership, a coalition of 25 conservation stakeholders, including Anoka Conservation District.
This public/private collaboration’s mission is to protect and restore critical natural areas throughout the Anoka sand plain.
The Anoka sand plain is a 2-million-acre eco-region mapped by the DNR, and is a critical drinking water supply area because of the vast groundwater recharge through the extensive sandy soil, and the over 100 miles of Mississippi, Rum and other rivers that are ultimately the source of drinking water for the Twin Cities.
Great River Greening leads dozens of habitat restoration projects in the Anoka sand plain, and we engage volunteers in meaningful restoration activities. This helps stretch funds, address our labor needs in the peak spring season, and get local residents to enjoy this very rewarding process.
One such project is the reintroduction of wild rice into shallow water bodies. Wild rice is an important food source for migrating waterfowl, and remains a cultural and edible staple for Minnesotans.
Wild rice took a dive in Minnesota decades ago when not much was done about erosion or stormwater management.
Now, with vast improvements in those two areas, the only thing missing is the wild rice seed. Wild rice is an annual plant, so it does not take much to diminish it within isolated water bodies.
That’s where restoration comes in.
Typically we collect seed from one area and seed it into an appropriate shallow water body. Wild rice also can help remove excessive nitrogen and phosphorous, as it does well in nutrient-rich lake bottoms and takes up these nutrients into the emergent parts of the plant.
We have had volunteers in Isanti County help spread seed, but many of these water bodies are surrounded by wetland and not accessible to volunteers. This growing season we see exciting results from our two pilot wild rice snow-seeding projects from this past March, including one at Carlos Avery WMA in Anoka County and one in Ereaux WMA in Little Falls.
If this snow seeding technique continues to show results, it will open up new volunteer opportunities, making numerous water bodies more easily accessible when frozen. We hope to offer sunny February volunteer wild rice seeding events in the near future. If you come, make sure to bring sunscreen.
With the lion’s share of funding provided from the Outdoor Heritage fund as part of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, this partnership has done tremendous work.
Wiley Buck oversees restoration activities across some of Great River Greening’s hallmark projects. As a grant manager, he oversees GRG’s Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund grants as part of the Metro Conservation Corridors partnership. The Anoka Sand Plain Partnership is a coalition of 25 conservation stakeholders, led by Great River Greening, with a mission to bring together their collective expertise, resources and connections to advance terrestrial and freshwater resource conservation in this ecological region.
