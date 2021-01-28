This column is part of a series of monthly columns by local water experts. These columns on local rivers and land use are a collaboration between the League of Women Voters Upper Mississippi River Region and other environmental groups in Anoka County. To learn more about the League of Women Voters, visit lwvumrr.org.
I came upon a brittle-edged photo of the Rum River and the Anoka Dam from late in the year of 1897. The Rum River was a highway for logging; a means of transport. Called upon for conveyance and disposal, the Rum River carried a valuable cargo of large white pine, maple, cherry and oak from central Minnesota forests to the growing Twin Cities. Hidden in its depths it ushered away to the south a slurry of Minnesota’s agricultural, industrial and human waste. The river worked for us, and we worked it hard. In the photo, the riverbanks laid bare. Trees that once lined the banks were supplanted by structures of every type. It was an era of grizzled men in planter hats indomitably taming the landscape in the way of their time, and yet, just struggling to get by. It looked like a hard time to live. I wondered what the river was like before it was our workhorse; a time that for the Rum, may have been the “good old days.”
In the decades since this 1897 photo, much has changed. Lumber, just as economically vital, is now hauled on road and rail from even further north to destinations far beyond the Twin Cities. In response to the 1930s Dust Bowl, the Soil Conservation Act of 1935 established the Soil Conservation Service and led to the creation of over 3,000 county soil and water conservation districts across the nation. These districts assisted agricultural producers keep fertile top soil on their fields, and out of the rivers. Better ways to manage livestock waste were developed and put in place over time through this partnership between local government and landowners. Little by little, the Rum River worked less hard, carried less of a burden, flowed a little clearer.
From 1938 to 1960, intermixed stormwater and wastewater started to receive some treatment before being discharged to our waterways for the long journey to the Gulf of Mexico. Beginning in 1960 a revolution in wastewater management occurred, separating stormwater from wastewater and treating the latter. In hindsight, it seems obvious, but globally this was a wildly new way of doing business. Replacing decades of infrastructure takes even more decades though, and a lot of money. The process was just recently completed, preventing untreated human waste from ending up in our rivers. With the Federal Clean Water Act of 1971, disposing of all manner of hazard waste into our rivers and lakes was no longer allowed. Fifty years on, and we have a much better handle on things, and because of our efforts, rivers like the Rum flow clearer and cleaner.
A little later, in 1973, the Rum River, along with a handful of other Minnesota Rivers, was designated as a Wild, Scenic and Recreational Waterway. Its value to society was officially redefined, and given a name. With this designation came restrictions designed to retain and restore the river’s wild, scenic, and recreational characteristics. Building setbacks were greater, lot sizes were larger, building heights were lower, and tree preservation was required. Not only were trees preserved, but many trees were also planted, helping to keep the riverbanks in place and providing cooling shade for the waters of the Rum River. The river, flowing clearer, cleaner, and cooler, could relax a bit; its days of hard labor a fading memory.
Since the 1980s, standards for developing lands to residential and commercial uses evolved to include many layers of erosion and sediment control, and stormwater treatment. Now, as lands change from agricultural to residential, the quality of stormwater runoff actually improves. As the farm fields of Anoka, Isanti, and other upstream counties gave way to residential and commercial development, water quality in the Rum River improved further. There was a trade-off, however. The added hard surfaces of roofs, roads and driveways caused the amount of stormwater runoff to increase dramatically. These larger amounts of water surged through the Rum River corridor, scouring the banks and cutting the channel deeper into the landscape. The added soil from eroded banks churning in the roiling waters of the Rum River took us a step backward in our journey to the river’s “good old days.”
To protect and heal broken riverbanks, miles of projects have been installed in partnerships between landowners and local governments. Many more miles are in the works with three ongoing state grants being implemented by the Anoka Conservation District and Anoka County Parks Department. These bank stabilization projects, land protection through the Reinvest in Minnesota program, and new development standards that require stormwater infiltration into the soils, all promise to bring us closer to the Rum River as it once was. Maybe we’re already close? Designated a State Water Trail, an Outstanding Resource Value Water, and a key reach for species in greatest conservation need, the river we now kayak, fish, and swim is the epicenter of many fond memories. It’s possible that we are living in a time for the Rum River that marks the return of the ‘good old days.’ I’m proud that the Anoka Conservation District team has been part of the Rum River’s amazing recovery. May it endure for countless generations.
Chris Lord is the district manager of the Anoka Conservation District. The district, located in Ham Lake, works to conserve and enhance the natural resources of Anoka County through monitoring and analysis, informing landowners and local government in natural resource management, and leveraging technical and financial resources to promote natural resource stewardship practices. Its website is anokaswcd.org.
