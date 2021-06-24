This is part of a series of columns by local water experts. These columns are a collaboration between the League of Women Voters Upper Mississippi River Region and other environmental agencies and groups in Anoka County. To learn more about the League of Women Voters, visit lwvumrr.org.
The Great Lakes, Everglades, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. What do all of these national treasures have that the Mississippi River does not? A dedicated federal restoration program.
But soon, possibly by press time, Rep. Betty McCollum will introduce a bill in Congress to change that.
Friends of the Mississippi River and many partner organizations from Minnesota, the 10 mainstem river states and beyond are excited to support this effort.
If passed, McCollum’s bill will create a federal Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative (MRRRI).
It would authorize federal funding to state, tribal and community agencies and organizations (nonprofits included) to improve water quality, restore habitat and natural systems, reduce aquatic invasive species, and build local resilience to natural disasters in and along our Mighty Mississippi.
The reasons to support Mississippi River restoration are countless, but allow me to note a few numbers:
• Some 20 million people rely on the river for drinking water, including 1 million Twin Cities metro residents.
• Workers and communities throughout the river’s reach depend on a healthier river; according to the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative roughly $500 billion in annual GDP is tied to our great river.
• Over 700 species of wildlife rely on our Mississippi River corridor for dwindling habitat, including 250 bird species here in our metro reach of the great Mississippi River flyway.
Of course, this doesn’t begin to convey the cultural significance of “America’s River,” let alone its true full value.
Many of you readers likely appreciate this and do what you can to protect the river that ties together our metro communities — whether that’s picking up trash, keeping oil and fertilizers from washing into the river via storm drains or volunteering as an advocate or habitat restorer.
Here at Friends of the Mississippi River we never cease to be amazed by our metro area’s ethic of river stewardship. It underpins many of our most successful initiatives, such as the new state river rules to guide local riverfront and river-adjacent development throughout the metro.
While such individual, community and state-level efforts are essential, our river knows no political boundaries. And vexing pollution and river health problems require a larger coordinated and holistic approach. This new federal river initiative would provide just that and, of course, funds to carry out the work.
What exactly will this program support? What will it do for Anoka County and our metro area?
That will be, in great part, up to us — the public. The Environmental Protection Agency will be directed to work not only with other federal agencies and state and local decision makers, but communities and the public to develop an MRRRI Action Plan to guide investments based on our publicly expressed priorities and grounded in guidance from a diverse forum of scientific advisors.
At one point, our metro Mississippi River was little more than a local dumping ground. Then, in the 1970s, Minnesotans organized to designate our metro river and the land along it a “critical area,” affording it some level of protection. In 1991 residents organized again to designate our metro river stretch a national park, the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, the only national park focused on the Mississippi River in the United States.
Now, we’re excited to support a dedicated, whole-river federal program to restore the full length of the Mississippi, a.k.a. America’s River.
If you’d like to join the effort, let us know by signing up for updates at fmr.org/mrrri and we’ll be in touch when there are opportunities to take action.
Sue Rich is the Communications Director for the Friends of the Mississippi River, where she provides direction and strategic coordination for all of FMR’s external communications activities. Friends of the Mississippi River is a St.Paul-based nonprofit that engages people to protect, restore and enhance the Mississippi River and its watershed in the Twin Cities region. To learn more about FMR and its work, go to fmr.org.
