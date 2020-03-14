By Stephen Halsey
Guest Columnist
When you hear the acronym “PTSD,” i.e. post-traumatic stress disorder, who comes to mind? Probably combat veterans, law enforcement officers, firemen and emergency response workers. You probably didn’t think of children, but you should have. They are among the “silent victims” of childhood trauma, whose parents persist in physically and verbally waging war in the household and in and out of court.
The Mayo Clinic defines “adverse childhood experiences” as follows:
“Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are negative events in a child’s life that can have lasting effects on health and well-being. The phrase came about during the CDC-Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences Study, first published in 1998. The study looked at how childhood trauma affects long-term health.
“In situations of prolonged childhood trauma, a child’s brain and body will produce an overload of stress hormones that can harm the function and structure of the brain. Because children’s brains are developing at a rapid pace, this can be particularly harmful to them, changing how they will learn, respond to stress and make decisions for the rest of their life. Childhood trauma can lead to the adult onset of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, depression, drug abuse, violence and being a victim of violence.”
I have heard parents in court deny that their children heard their fighting because the children were in their bedrooms at the other end of the house. But children hear the shouting, the assaults, the profanities; feel the excessive tension in the household; and can themselves be the target of angry or abusive parents.
The effects of childhood trauma can linger well into adulthood. An article by Harvard School of Public Health states:
“Traumatic events encompass anything from a sexual assault or childhood abuse to a cancer diagnosis. Child abuse is particularly likely to affect your adult life because it occurs at a time when your brain is vulnerable — and it often occurs at the hands of people who are supposed to be your protectors, says Andrea Roberts.”
The article goes on to say that a child’s perception of events is as important as what actually occurred and that PTSD affects about 5-10% of the general population.
What can you do to help victims of childhood abuse? If you are a family member such as a grandparent, don’t be an “enabler.” Seek protection for the victim through a child protection agency, law enforcement or the court. Be vigilant — be proactive. If a child’s protective network (grandparents and friends) is not strong, either before or after childhood trauma, the risk of developmental problems is increased. Unfortunately, children by the thousands continue to be victims because of the failure of the adults around them to seek protection for them.
It’s in your court.
Wright County District Court Judge Stephen Halsey is co-host with Judge Elizabeth Strand of “The District Court Show” on local cable TV systems in the 10th Judicial District, which includes Anoka County. Excerpts may be viewed at QCTV.org.
