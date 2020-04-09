Gov. Tim Walz delivered his second State of the State address on Sunday remotely from his residence. His message inspired hope for all of us during these difficult times — and acknowledged the challenges we’re facing as we adjust to a new, but temporary normal. Even so, we are confident in Minnesotans’ ability to come together and help each other make it through. We care about one another, and we help each other out in tough times. The Minnesota House has put these values into action, working closely with the Minnesota Senate and governor, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legislature recently approved robust funding measures for emergency health care preparedness and response, including $21 million to the Department of Health to bolster vital public health responses to combat COVID-19. The Legislature also passed $200 million in investments that will be used by providers, including hospitals, clinics and others, for costs related to planning, preparing and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Walz has signed both important initiatives into law.
However, it will take more than just monetary efforts to help support our health care system’s response to COVID-19. Our health care workers and first responders deserve our support and help as they continue to fight this virus on the front lines. We can all do our part to help “flatten the curve” and stop the spread by limiting our movements outside of our homes except for essential tasks, like grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions. This also means no group gatherings. Common sense preventative measures like thoroughly washing our hands for 20 seconds often, covering our cough with a sleeve or elbow, and avoiding touching our faces are all encouraged by public health officials.
As we navigate through these unprecedented times, the Legislature has been working on solutions to preserve and protect the financial wellbeing of our families and small businesses. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has been working hard to quickly and effectively process thousands of unemployment insurance applications for folks in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. DEED has processed more unemployment applications in three weeks than it did in the previous two years. Ninety percent of new claims have been processed as I write.
To assist in this process, DEED has now designated certain days for Minnesotans who are applying for Unemployment Insurance benefits for the first time based on the last digit of their Social Security number. With applications coming in at an unmatched pace, this will ensure displaced workers can get faster, more effective services and the benefits they are depending on. To enroll or find more information, visit uimn.org.
Over the past few weeks, several state and federal programs have been built to assist small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Different programs make sense for different businesses, and DEED has a summary guide available on its website at mn.gov/deed to help small businesses quickly see which programs might be right for their situation.
As a member of the House Jobs Committee, I have prioritized supporting small business. In fact, I am pleased to report that I was the chief author of legislation creating two new state programs to help the small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. My legislation was passed by both the House and Senate and signed into law by the governor last week.
The first program created by my bill is a small business loan guarantee program. The program is specifically designed to give small businesses access to the working capital they need to keep their employees on the payroll during the pandemic. The second gives Minnesota cities new flexibility to use their existing economic development funds (under the Minnesota Investment Fund program) to help the businesses hardest hit by the crisis. Current law prevents cities from using these funds to help retail, service and hospitality businesses like bars and restaurants. Our small businesses provide economic vitality for families in our communities across the state, and I was glad to get this done quickly for them.
These are unprecedented times, but I am confident we can get through them together. I’d like to echo the words of our governor: We are strong. We are resilient. We are united. Please contact me anytime if I can help provide assistance or answer any questions.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, represents House District 36A, which includes the cities of Champlin and Coon Rapids. Contact him at 651-296-5513 or at rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn
