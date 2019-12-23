Minnesota has been a national leader in the fight for clean energy. We’ve set ambitious goals in the past, such as reaching clean energy transition goals, and we’ve achieved them. Now, especially as science identifies Minnesota as one of the fastest-warming states in the country, is the time to build on that success and continue growing our clean energy economy. Since elected, this has been a priority of mine at the State Capitol.
It’s imperative that all policymakers, regardless of political affiliation, acknowledge the evidence behind the changing climate patterns so we can work together to make positive change. Minnesotans are ready to take on these challenges as people from across the state, especially young Minnesotans, are calling on us to take meaningful action. Even Minnesota’s largest utility, Xcel Energy, has recognized the urgency of addressing climate change, and is committing to be 100% carbon free by 2050.
The 2018 report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states that the world must sharply curb carbon dioxide emissions in the next 12 years to head off the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. One of the first bills I authored last session squarely works toward one solution by cutting back on carbon dioxide emissions.
My Clean Energy First Act would require that any new power generation built in Minnesota come from clean energy unless it can be proven by clear and convincing evidence that clean energy wasn’t affordable or reliable for the need. With the overwhelming majority of our state’s fossil fuel power generation set to reach the end of its useful life over the next few years, my bill creates the framework for an orderly and smooth transition to a clean energy future.
Last session, the House took significant steps to prevent further consequences of climate change and build a clean energy economy. In addition to passing my Clean Energy First Act, the House set Minnesota on a path to achieve 100% clean energy by 2050. We worked for the creation of a Solar for Schools program that would save school districts money. Additionally, our clean energy plan would have shaped policies in our budget to accelerate the creation of clean energy jobs, reduce transportation emissions and support more efficient buildings and community solar gardens. Unfortunately, none of these efforts were supported by the Minnesota Senate majority.
Despite this challenge under a divided Legislature, the House has formed a new Climate Action Caucus. This dedicated group, which I’m proud to be a part of, has been working together and with Minnesotans on a comprehensive plan to fight climate change and create a future in which we all thrive. These include strategies for the transportation, housing and public health sectors and more that we’ll continue to examine in greater detail during the 2020 session. Additionally, Gov. Walz has shown commitment to taking bold action on addressing climate change.
The governor recently announced new executive action to establish the Climate Change Subcabinet and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Climate Change. Building on existing interagency collaboration and climate-related initiatives, the Subcabinet and the Advisory Council will guide the Walz-Flanagan administration in creating robust and collaborative action to combat climate change.
As Minnesotans sharing one environment, we’re all in this together. I am thankful for everyone’s work to promote awareness and pressure elected officials at all levels of government to act. Our children and grandchildren deserve the same opportunities we’ve had to enjoy our waters, lands and parks, and everything else that makes Minnesota an amazing place to live.
Rep. Zack Stephenson represents House District 36A, which includes the city of Champlin and part of Coon Rapids. Contact him at 651-296-5513 or rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.