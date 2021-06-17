Each year as summer approaches, students look forward to a break from school while many educators and parents worry about the learning loss that can occur when students are away from the classroom for a couple of months, also known as the “summer slide.”
Summer is a great time for kids to read for pleasure and explore topics of interest. When students get to choose books that interest them, they are more likely to read on their own. Students who read independently become better readers, score higher on achievement tests in all subject areas and show increased empathy and social skills.
If you’re looking for books to motivate kids who are too advanced for easy chapter books but not yet ready for young adult books, then middle grade fiction is for you. The increasing popularity of writing for this age group means there are nearly as many choices as there are children. From realistic fiction about everyday problems to fantasy stories full of amazing adventures, there will be something to capture everyone’s interest. Check out these middle grade fiction titles from Anoka County Library.
In “Before the Ever After” by Jacqueline Woodson, aspiring musician ZJ describes his feelings when his famous football player father is sidelined after a head injury. ZJ is worried his father will never be the same, especially after he forgets his own son’s name. Written in verse, this is one of the only children’s books that handles the difficult subject of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease affecting athletes that doctors are just now beginning to acknowledge. It’s a moving exploration of boyhood, fatherhood, friendship and love. Check out Woodson’s other titles for more stories for children and young adults with African American protagonists.
Christine Day’s “The Sea in Winter” is about middle-schooler and aspiring ballet dancer Maisie Cannon. As her friends audition for prestigious summer programs, Maisie is spending her midwinter break resting her torn ACL and traveling with her family through the Pacific Northwest, the homeland of her Makah mother and Klallam stepfather. Kids will relate to Maisie’s struggles with school, friends and family as she confronts depression and the question of identity. Day, a member of the Upper Skagit Tribe, has written one other middle grade novel, “I Can Make This Promise.”
Readers more interested in fantasy might enjoy “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill. In this exciting novel, Luna, left in the forest as a sacrifice, is raised by a kind witch, a snarky sea monster and a tiny dragon. Luna was accidentally fed moonlight as a baby, and her magical power gets stronger every year until she’s finally ready to confront the cruel society that abandoned her. The dark premise is beautifully balanced with sharp humor and spectacular world-building. Barnhill is a Minnesota author and has written several other fantasy novels for young people.
If fairy tales are your favorite, Emily Winfield Martin’s “Snow & Rose” is a great choice. Based on the Grimm fairy tale “Snow White and Rose Red,” it stars two sisters, practical Rose and dreamy Snow, who live in the woods with their mother. The girls must discover the secret of the magical forest and what happened to their missing father. The story explores themes of family, grief and sisterhood. Martin also created the book’s gorgeous illustrations.
Visit your local library branch for these books and thousands of others. Or try Libby, the free app that lets you download eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines onto your devices. With Libby, you have even more choices as you can browse and borrow from the entire Twin Cities metro region.
For more reading motivation this summer, join Summer Adventures, the library’s summer reading program for all ages. Earn digital badges for logging your minutes of reading, sharing book reviews and completing fun activities and get entered into weekly prize drawings. To get started, register at anokacounty.beanstack.com.
Kenna Wallace is an Anoka County Library intern.
