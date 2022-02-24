As we move into 2022, we are sitting well regarding our central Anoka County water resources, especially in comparison to much of our state and country.
• Our drought is lessening, though we are still officially in moderate drought status
• Our drainage system of ditches and ponds has plenty of storage capacity for spring rain events
• Our local streams are on their way to meeting Clean Water Act standards.
We can’t take anything for granted, though! The overall trend is for wetter weather years than 30 or 50 years ago. Since it’s better and cheaper to plan and be prepared, Coon Creek Watershed District is investing now in our communities for short-term and long-term protection from flooding and water pollution. It’s not unlike investing in a stock market where volatility occurs but the payoff leaves you in better position.
Here are some 2021 investments made by Coon Creek Watershed District and partners:
• Coon Creek Park Stream Restoration in Andover uses improved bank stabilization, including habitat-enhancing methods and new flood benches for overflow from intense storms. This project is in progress, slated for completion this spring.
• Middle Sand Creek Corridor Restoration in Coon Rapids improves habitat in and along the channel, adding curves for a natural channel design and in-channel features to increase micro-habitats for aquatic life plus more diverse native trees and plants in the lowered floodplain.
• Pleasure Creek South Biochar and Iron-Enhanced Sand Filter in Blaine is our third in-ground filter that uses biochar to capture E. coli bacteria and iron-enhanced sand to capture phosphorus pollution. The other two filters were installed in 2020 and are working better than expected.
• Aurelia Park Pond Project in Blaine is a new stormwater pond that will capture stormwater coming from an older, 50-acre neighborhood before it flows into Springbrook Creek. This pond will act as a filter by allowing pollutants to settle, provide storage during times of high rainfall, and enable stormwater to be used to water park grass.
• Adopt-a-Drain, a citizen-participation program to help keep storm drains clean and clear of debris, also prevents stormwater pollutants from going into our waters and helps prevent local street flooding from clogged storm drains. Last year we introduced a successful contest that increased adoptions and reports.
• Citizen SaltWatch is a citizen-engagement program that helps us identify winter chloride hot spots so we can look at possible sources and how to reduce them. We have two schools involved, along with many citizen monitors. This is part of IWLA Winter SaltWatch, a national program.
These are just some of the projects in CCWD. We couldn’t do them without our partner agencies, cities and volunteers. Thank you for helping us invest in our waters and quality of life.
This article is part of a series of columns by local water experts. These columns on local rivers and land use are a collaboration between the League of Women Voters Upper Mississippi River Region and other environmental groups in Anoka County. To learn more about the League, visit lwvumrr.org.
