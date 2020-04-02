*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
For a hero who’s helping Minnesota families and educators cope with these challenging times, I nominate Maressa Brooks Rousslange, a kindergarten teacher (and parent) in Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools. Maressa started a Facebook group, at bit.Ly/2WNAlj4, on March 15 to help Minnesota educators produce effective distance and online learning. In less than two weeks, more than 7,400 educators joined the group! Maressa welcomes questions from families as well.
On March 26, Rousslange told me, “This period of distance learning is going to be overwhelming, messy and by no means perfect.” But she believes if families do three things, “you will have succeeded: talk to your children, read to your children and continue to communicate with your children’s teachers.”
Having taught online courses, I agree that there will be glitches. Patience is vital.
However, this traumatic time opens up wonderful learning opportunities. How about helping youngsters plan a family or neighborhood garden or write a family history? The Center for School Change, where I work, has a website with resources for families. It includes virtual field trips, a coloring book families can use to discuss disasters, resources for family or neighborhood garden, youth family history research, etc. It’s at wp.me/p4bcJW-1he.
Minnesota has experienced online educators from whom we can learn. For example, Tracy Quanstrom, director of the Trio Wolf Creek Distance Learning Charter School headquartered in Chisago City, suggests that along with creating a routine and designating “physical space” where distance learning will take place, families should watch movies together in the evening that show “resilience of the characters.”
Jessica Lipa, the career and technical education director for Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools, also has had extensive distance learning experience. She recommends that students stick to a daily schedule with specific hours set aside for class instruction: “For example, if at 9am every day the student is going to be in Social Studies, the student is actually more likely to log on and complete the requirements. But when a student has random times and is not regimented on a schedule, things easily get put off until ‘later.’”
Amy Larsen, superintendent of BlueSky Online School, a charter school, earned a microbiology degree and worked at the Mayo Clinic before going into education. She explained that this “will be a huge transition for many. Everyone — educators, families and youngsters — is under a lot of stress. People need to be patient with each other.
Kent Pekel and his Search Institute colleagues say students can reduce stress by improving relationships. Search Institute recommends asking “young people to set one personal goal for something they want to achieve away from school (building) … and then periodically check on their progress.” Other advice is available at bit.Ly/2JqujNs.
One possibility for ninth- to 12th-grade students is to consider what they’d like to do after graduating from high school. A state law requires students in those grades to develop such a plan with help from their school and family. It’s a perfect time for this.
Hoping to help reduce stress, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker wrote: “No one is expecting them (families) to turn into teachers overnight. … The Minnesota Department of Education has been compiling resources for our school communities that anyone can access at bit.Ly/3aA8gjj. MDE is regularly updating this page.
Ricker also pointed out that distance learning does not just mean “online” learning. About 17% of Minnesota youth don’t have access to strong internet connections at home, according to research recently cited by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. MDE emphasizes the need to provide equal educational opportunities, even for youngsters without great internet connections or a designated home computer. This deserves a separate column soon.
Wendy Hatch of MDE urged that when questions arise, check first with the educators serving your children. If you still have questions, write to COVID-19.Questions.MDE@state.mn.us.
The next month, or months, at home will have huge challenges. But youngsters also can explore their interests and develop their special gifts and talents.
Justin Minkel, an Arkansas state teacher of the year, recently wrote: “Children need their parents to hold them close right now. … Take a break from working at home or ordering canned beans on Amazon and take a walk with their child. Invite them to help cook a meal. Cuddle up on the couch together and read a favorite book. Ask them how they’re doing and really listen to their answers. … During a crisis when all we have is each other, ‘each other’ is exactly what we all need.” (Find the full article at bit.Ly/2QLWsmn.)
Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school teacher, administrator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. He has taught online courses. Reactions welcome, joe@centerforschoolchange.org.
