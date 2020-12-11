These days, everyone is looking for good news. Last week Minnesotans received some, thanks to a much-improved budget forecast.
For the budget cycle that ends in June, Minnesota now projects a $641 million surplus. For the 2022-23 budget period that begins in July, state economists project our state to face a $1.273 billion deficit. Earlier projections showed a $2.4 billion deficit for our current budget cycle, while the upcoming budget cycle would see a revenue shortfall of $4.7 billion. This is quite a turnaround.
Much of the improvement is due to better-than-expected tax revenues driven by a rebounding economy, strong consumer spending and federal relief that allowed unemployed workers to continue paying income taxes. State spending also dropped by about a billion dollars.
We need to thank Minnesotans for continuing to work hard during these unprecedented times. Businesses have found ways to continue operating despite countless roadblocks being thrown at them, and residents have continued to support them while facing their own financial headaches.
Along those lines, it’s very clear to me lawmakers should not consider any tax increases this session. Minnesotans are already hurting from COVID-19 and have suffered enough. They don’t need more financial punishment from their state government due to a deficit.
As we move forward in the budget-setting process this January, it’s worth noting that Minnesota also has $2.4 billion in budget reserves, which gives us a lot of flexibility going forward, and federal relief, should it arrive, would further improve our economic situation.
I believe 2021 is going to be a great economic year if a COVID vaccine is distributed early. Minnesotans have now shown they will keep our economy going regardless of the uncertainty.
Remember, in March lawmakers were trying to determine what to do with a $1 billion budget surplus — and then the coronavirus struck. Once the vaccine arrives, I am extremely optimistic that even better days are ahead. Businesses will reopen without limitations, the unemployed will return to their jobs, and Minnesota’s economy will be rolling once again.
Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, represents District 37B in the Minnesota House.
