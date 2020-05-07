After several weeks of staying at home, I am hopeful Minnesota will begin to move towards flattening the curve on new cases of COVID-19 and with that, turn the dial up even more for the safe and thoughtful reopening of businesses across the state. I’m pleased Gov. Walz moved toward opening additional jobs recently and has provided additional guidance for getting our economy back on its feet. I believe with proper guidelines Minnesota can continue to be a leader in responsibly reopening the economy while providing protections and economic security for all citizens.
To preface my argument to reopen more businesses, I want to emphasize that I am a strong advocate of all people and businesses following Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines for all activity as we move to return to a safe and economically functioning state. The safety of our citizens is my number one priority, but I also think we can safely start to open more businesses while protecting our citizens. These are not mutually exclusive — they should work hand in hand.
It’s important to recognize and commend Minnesota leaders for taking aggressive action in their handling of the pandemic. I appreciate the rigorous, science-based response for turning the dial on opening the economy. And, although the state’s work is far from over, we must ramp up efforts for the next phase of the response to help our economy as well as our people recover.
Let’s dedicate the same focused energy we channeled into the public health response into restoring our economic and social foundation. We need to stem the devastating loss of jobs and commerce. We need to open up more businesses and industry, but we need to do so safely by providing resources for people and businesses to stay afloat while making sure every citizen in this state has greater economic security to meet their basic needs.
So, in addition to helping businesses and the economy reopen, I will continue to balance economic stability with my advocacy for the most vulnerable by supporting economic security measures for those with preexisting conditions, those who are high-risk, and for those struggling economically. That hasn’t changed during the pandemic. In doing so, we must continue to support emergency housing and homelessness prevention, pay our hourly school district employees who’ve been left out of any support payments, support the Minnesota Family Investment Program emergency assistance payments proposal, make sure we have better broadband infrastructure support for both businesses and schools, and support a pay increase for personal care attendants.
Economic stability for businesses and for citizens go hand in hand. Although the governor extended the stay-at-home order for another two weeks, he has continued to turn the dial to open additional businesses, such as those that might be able to do curbside pickup or home delivery.
These measures will help ensure people and businesses have the resources they need to stay afloat and, as we continue to achieve significant public health metrics, to get back to work. In addition to restoring jobs where we can, this is a real opportunity to generate new jobs by investing in a robust bonding bill to further turn up the dial help get our economy moving.
Minnesota has done a good job of relying on data and science for our public health response. Now we can use the same metrics and science to responsibly open up our businesses. Rebuilding our economic strength after the pandemic begs for common sense along with ingenuity, determination and a strong partnership regardless of political affiliation to build one Minnesota that works for all of us.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, represents Senate District 36 in the Minnesota Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.