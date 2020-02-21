The 2020 Legislative Session began on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and the Capitol is once again full as we get back to work. We have a lot to do before our adjournment on May 18, and we do not have time to waste. I wanted to give you a brief preview of what we can expect this year, as well as my priorities for the upcoming session.
The major focus for this year is on passing a capital investment bill, more commonly called a bonding bill. This bill would invest in state assets and infrastructure. Approximately $5 billion in requests have been made from communities, state agencies and colleges and universities for this state funding. I have introduced several bonding requests for our area, including repairs for Anoka-Ramsey Community College, safety improvements for Highways 10, 47, and 65, upgrades at the National Sports Center and funding for the Mighty Ducks Grant Program to replace coolant systems for ice rinks throughout the state.
I’m also carrying the bonding requests for two projects in Blaine that will help Minnesota’s first responders. The first is funding for a Greater Twin Cities Regional Public Safety Training Facility that will provide state-of-the-art training opportunities for police and firefighters. The second is a new State Emergency Operations Center, which can serve as a centralized location for responding to emergency and disaster situations in the state.
While not all these requests will receive funding this year, I hope we can come together and pass a bonding bill that addresses the state’s urgent needs Unlike other legislation, a bonding bill requires a supermajority of votes in both the House and Senate. With a divided Legislature, the final bill will need the support of both Democrats and Republicans. While this could be a challenge, I believe we will find some common ground and pass a bonding bill that addresses much of the need in our community and state.
A portion of the bonding bill may also be paid for with one-time money. The November forecast showed an expected budget surplus, but we will have to wait for the updated February forecast to know for sure. If the modest surplus remains, it may be a good idea to supplement our bonding bill with some one-time money. However, we must use caution. The state passed a balanced budget in 2019 and must prepare for the possibility of any economic downturn.
In addition to the bonding bill, we will also have discussions on hot-button issues. With a divided Legislature, the views in the DFL-controlled House and GOP-controlled Senate are quite different, and compromise may be difficult. I am hopeful we can finally take real action on insulin affordability and access, so thousands of diabetic Minnesotans can afford their lifesaving medication.
Most importantly, I want to hear from you on the issues you care about and what you think we should be focused on this year. Please contact me to share your questions, comments and ideas at 651-296-2556 or sen.jerry.newton@senate.mn.
Jerry Newton, DFL, is a state senator who represents Blaine, Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park.
