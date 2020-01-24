Recently we learned the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the hiring of a new provost with no previous provost experience with salary and benefits totaling well over half a million dollars. This was made public as the university announced layoffs both at the Duluth campus and at the university’s Fairview clinic, at a time when Minnesota families are struggling with the skyrocketing cost of higher education. Salaries at public universities used to be tied to the governor’s salary, but that is no longer the case. Now, salaries are allowed to go far above the highest-ranking public official in the state.
In addition, the contract approved by the Board of Regents exceeds even what the university was paying the current provost, who had served in the position for nearly a decade and had previous experience as a provost prior to her hiring.
In my years at the Legislature, the cost of higher education has been a constant refrain from the many constituents and others I hear from every session. I, along with several other legislators, sent a letter to the Board of Regents objecting to this tone-deaf and distressing decision to hire one administrator for a salary more than six-times the median salary for Minnesota families. While it is true that this may be considered “market rate,” that argument clouds the fact that salaries for high-ranking administrators have skyrocketed in recent years and contributed to rising tuition costs. Some university needs to break the trend of highly paid administrators that translate into higher tuition for students. I believe the University of Minnesota can be a leader in this.
We can all agree the cost of education is a problem. Hiring administrators for half a million dollars is the wrong decision to make, especially while simultaneously laying off faculty in other locations and facing a crisis in the ballooning cost of education.
This is the perfect opportunity for the university to set a new course where we promote the best and brightest from the administrators already working within the University of Minnesota system, who are familiar with the mission and are committed to servant leadership. While promoting from within would no doubt still result in pay increases, it would be nowhere near the salary approved by the Board of Regents.
The University of Minnesota has an obligation to make difficult decisions that support students, and remain responsible with the money paid in by student tuition and taxpayers. With this decision, they fall short of that mark, and I am disappointed to see how this situation has played out. I hope the Board of Regents will begin promoting existing employees and working toward new ways to make higher education affordable for Minnesota students rather than bestowing huge salaries on administrative employees.
Peggy Scott, R-Andover, represents District 35B in the Minnesota House of Representatives and serves as assistant minority leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.