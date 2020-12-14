The city of Columbia Heights won the League of Minnesota Cities’ 2020 Sustainable City Award for the city’s organics pick-up program.
Each year the league give the award to a city that has implemented a project, program or initiative that helps the city achieve its sustainability goals.
Columbia Heights received the award, along with a check for $1,000, for its curbside organics program.
In 2018 the city expanded its curbside yard-waste pick-up program to include food scraps, food-soiled paper and other household compost. It also made the program year-round instead of only April through November. More than 1,000 households signed up for curbside yard-waste/organics pick-up during the first year the expanded program was offered. Trash disposal was reduced by 500 tons, saving the city $37,500. General recycling increased by 5%.
Now Columbia Heights has more than 1,360 compost carts on the street covering 21% of refuse-serviced properties, and that number continues to rise.
Yard waste and organics collected weekly are brought to a facility to make compost.
Columbia Heights residents are eligible to compost organics (food scraps and food-soiled paper) from their home in a dual-purpose cart for yard and food waste. The service is $2.52 per month, charged to the quarterly city utility bill. Email Public Works at publicworks@columbiaheightsmn.gov to order a compost cart.
