The city of Columbia Heights is celebrating its centennial in 2021, and festivities will kick off 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Huset Park East with SnowBLAST, a family-friendly gathering featuring snowshoeing, ice skating, free hot cocoa, s’mores and more.
The city will partner with local community groups to provide a socially distanced afternoon of fun for residents of all ages. Space is limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. Contact the Columbia Heights Recreation Department at 763-706-3730 or visit columbiaheightsmn.gov for more information. Registrations will be taken through Friday, Jan. 29. Same-day walk-ups will be welcome as attendance numbers allow.
The city will encourage social distancing and face coverings. Staff will be monitoring the number of attendees in the event area.
Attendees who need to rent ice skates or have skates sharpened can visit Dave’s Sport Shop located at 1001 East Moore Lake Drive, Fridley, and mention the Columbia Heights centennial celebration for a special pricing offer, while supplies last.
Huset Park is at 3965 Jefferson St. NE, Columbia Heights.
