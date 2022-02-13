The Columbia Heights SnowBLAST festival returned for its second year Saturday, Feb 5, in Huset Park, drawing an estimated 500 attendees.

The three-hour winter event debuted in 2021 as part of the city’s 100th anniversary celebration and was brought back this year by popular demand.

Activities included an open skating rink, free pony rides for kids, free popcorn, a puppet show, a s’mores station, fire pits, food trucks and free hot beverages.

SnowBLAST was a community effort and received help from city of Columbia Heights staff and relied heavily on volunteer support and contributions from community groups and organizations.

