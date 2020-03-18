Columbia Heights City Hall, public library and public works facilities are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The library is closed indefinitely, and City Hall and public works are closed until at least March 31.
City staff will continue with normal business operations and respond to residents via phone and email.
The city’s three municipal liquor stores will be closed until April 1.
Murzyn Hall and library programs are canceled until further notice.
The city is looking into finding ways to conduct meetings via conference calls. The meetings are streamed online.
