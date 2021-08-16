The first Columbia Heights Movie in the Park this year is a free showing of the family movie “The Goonies” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Huset Park.
The movie follows a group of ordinary kids who go on an adventure after finding a secret treasure map. “The Goonies” stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton as the group of misfit children in search of a pirate’s long-lost treasure.
The event is being sponsored by Columbia Heights’ Sister Cities organization. It is recommended participants bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Treats will be provided, while supplies last.
Huset Park is at 3965 Jefferson St. NE, Columbia Heights.
