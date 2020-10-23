Columbia Heights Public Schools recently launched a livestream option for families and community members to watch activities and athletics events.
Columbia Heights fans can now choose to attend events in person with revised spectator rules or watch via livestream.
“We are excited to offer the Heights community opportunities to view our games/matches,” said Columbia Heights Public Schools Activities Manager Jake Henderson. “We continue to follow Minnesota Department of Health guidance for events to ensure all spectators and participants are safe.”
Spectator policies were recently updated and are in accordance with the directives from the Minnesota State High School League, Twin Cities Football District, Tri-Metro Conference and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Outdoor Events
• Only home fans allowed.
• All spectators must remain masked the entire event and socially distanced (may sit with family groups.)
• Anyone who feels sick or has a 100-degree temperature or above should not attend.
• Spectators may not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to game and must leave immediately following the game and wait for student athletes in vehicle.
• Limited amount of tickets available, must be purchased online presale only. Limited amount of staff, senior and booster passes available — first come, first served.
• Contact tracing of all spectators will be done.
Indoor events
• Two spectators per participant.
• Only home fans allowed. Ticket information will be made available to athletes and families.
• Spectators may not arrive more than 10 minutes early and will only be allowed to stay for their participant’s match.
• All spectators must remain masked the entire event and socially distanced (may sit with family groups).
• Anyone who feels sick or has a 100-degree temperature or above should not attend.
• Contact tracing of all spectators will be done.
“Even with the guidelines for spectators expanded, live streaming will allow for more people to engage with Columbia Heights Public Schools activities and athletics,” Communications Coordinator Lauryn Grimes said in a statement. “Now, friends and extended family members of athletes or those who cannot attend due to health or safety concerns can still watch games live and root for the Hylanders from home.”
Tune into the live coverage of home Columbia Heights Public Schools activities and athletics events at colheights.k12.mn.us/ActivitiesStream. Livestream options for away events will be shared via the Activities Twitter @CHPSActivities. To purchase tickets to events, visit colheights.k12.mn.us/Tickets. Tailgating will not be permitted.
