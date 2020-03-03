HeightsNEXT, a nonprofit in Columbia Heights, will host its second annual Pride festival 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Kordiak Park.
The group is seeking LGBTQ-friendly vendors for the festival.
The Pride festival will have a drag party, family friendly shows, drag story time, vendors, educational outreach and arts and crafts.
Hundreds attended the inaugural Pride festival last July.
Vendors get a 10-by-10-foot space and must provide their own tables, chair and tents. Cost is $25. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/v9cwzog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.