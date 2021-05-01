HeightsNEXT is hosting its sixth annual spring plant exchange at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the parking lot at Kordiak Park.
The event is generally a perennial plant exchange, but house plants and seeds are welcome too. Also up for exchange or giving away are gardening magazines, gardening and yard tools and more.
Everyone will have five minutes to check out the plants, and then the exchange will start.
Social distancing will be enforced, and all participants must wear a mast while at the event.
Kordiak Park is at 1845 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.
To learn more about the plant exchange, visit heightsnext.org, email info@heightsnext.org or call 612-642-1263.
