The city of Columbia Heights is hosting the 2021 Music in the Park three-part lineup as part of the city’s centennial festivities.
All three concerts will be held 6:30-8 p.m. at Huset Park East, near the Jefferson Building, 3965 Jefferson St. NE, Columbia Heights. The series features current and former Columbia Heights musicians. Space is limited for the Music in the Park series. Bring a blanket or folding chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Here’s the schedule:
• Wednesday, June 2: The opening act is Columbia Heights High school sophomore Sophie Kuether, and the main act is The Tkach Band, a variety dance band. The food trucks D’s Kitchen and The Big Red Wagon will be there.
• Wednesday, July 7: The opening act is members of the Columbia Heights High School Band, and the main act is the modern folk, country and pop band Wander North. The food trucks Tacos Los Primos and Minne-Scoop-Ta will be there.
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: The opening act has not been announced yet, and the main act is Mama No No and the Yes Men performing a feel-good and energetic mix of multi-genre songs from the 1960s through today. The food trucks Minne-Scoop-Ta and Café Cairo will be there.
The 2021 Music in the Park series was made possible through the city’s centennial sponsorship program.
