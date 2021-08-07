The city of Columbia Heights, HeightsNEXT, Fridley-Columbia Heights Rotary Club and Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula are hosting a Monarch Festival and Movie Night 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Huset Park East.
The event is being held as part of Márquez Simula’s mission to help monarch butterflies by encouraging residents to build more pollinator habitats throughout the city. The mission is a part of the nationwide Mayors’ Monarch Pledge that has been signed by mayors across the country.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Huset Park East, 3965 Jefferson St. NE, Columbia Heights, with seed activities, education tables and public pollinator art. There will also be a costume parade, seed giveaway and community service group interactions for attendees.
The Columbia Heights Puppet Wagon will host a monarch butterfly show starting at 7:15 p.m., followed by the showing of the 44-minute documentary “Flight of the Butterflies,” which will be shown with Spanish subtitles.
Email Márquez Simula with questions at amarquezsimula@columbiaheightsmn.gov.
