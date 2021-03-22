Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula is hosting a town hall meeting 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 27, at the Huset Park ballfields.
The event is titled “Mayor’s Town Hall: Hearing from Our Neighbors of Color & Healing Together.”
According to the description of the event, participants will focus on the impacts of racism and how the death of George Floyd last year and the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin have impacted the local community.
The speakers at the event include:
• Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, Latina Mayor of Columbia Heights.
• Rev. Lawrence Richardson, Black pastor.
• Josh Olayiwola, Black school counselor and Columbia Heights High School graduate.
• Ebony Adedayo, Black writer and community leader.
• Kiki Latham, Black community leader.
• Fred Carter, Black retired professor and member of Community United Methodist in Columbia Heights.
• Joe Woods, Black military veteran and Columbia Heights resident.
• Jim Bear Jacobs, Native American and racial justice program director at Minnesota Council of Churches.
• Rev. Dr. Jin Kim, pastor of Church of All Nations in Columbia Heights.
• Rachel James, white member of the Multicultural Advisory Committee to the Columbia Heights Police Department.
Attendees are being asked to bring something to sit on (blankets or chairs) and to wear face masks. The event will be physically distanced on the grassy field with the speakers under the shelter. The Huset Park ball fields are located at 3965 Jefferson St. NE, Columbia Heights.
For more information about the town hall meeting, visit fb.me/e/GuP5Tgj0.
