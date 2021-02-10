Columbia Heights residents are being invited by Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula to take part in a pollinator initiative to help the monarch butterfly population and other species affected by climate change, diminishing food and habitat spaces and pesticide use.
Márquez Simula is looking for a group of people who want to work on this issue during 2021. The city must complete three tasks in order to be a part of the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, a National Wildlife Federation initiative that’s encouraging cities, tribal governments and other communities to commit to create habitat for the monarch butterfly and pollinators, and to educate residents about how they can make a difference at home and in their community.
According to the National Wildlife Federation, the monarch butterfly’s eastern populations have declined by 90% and its western populations by 99% in recent years.
Márquez Simula will be hosting a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. To receive a link to the meeting, email Márquez Simula at AMarquezSimula@
