A Columbia Heights man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that happened Saturday, July 17, in Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim July 18 as Mohamed Hussein Hassan, 20, who died at 3:20 a.m. of a gunshot wound to the torso July 17 at the Hennepin County Medical Center emergency room in Minneapolis. The Medical Examiner ruled Hassan’s death a homicide.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Troy Lierre Fowler, 30, of Brooklyn Park, has been charged with one felony count of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated and one felony count of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison on each count.
As of Tuesday, July 20, Fowler was being held at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis. His bail was set at $1 million, and his next court appearance was set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, as the Life was going to press.
According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. Saturday, July 17, to the area of a parking ramp east of Hennepin Avenue South in the 3300 block of Sixth Street South on a report of a gunshot.
The responding officer located Hassan, who had been shot in the back and was lying on the ground near the mouth of the parking ramp. The suspect was described to the officer as a male wearing a black shirt, who had allegedly run away from the scene after firing one gunshot, according to the criminal complaint.
A nearby police officer reportedly witnessed the suspect fleeing the area and pursued him. The suspect, later identified as Fowler, was caught near a pillar in the parking lot.
According to the criminal complaint, Fowler was found in possession of a handgun, which he shoved to the side to be retrieved by officers. One bullet casing was reportedly found at the scene of the shooting.
Hassan was placed in an ambulance to be transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators obtained a video of the incident from a nearby business. The video allegedly shows that at approximately 3 a.m. Fowler and another male were walking east from Hennepin Avenue on the south sidewalk of Sixth Street South, approaching the mouth of the parking ramp.
At the ramp the video shows the other male point a gun at Hassan, who begins to raise the flap on a bag hanging around his body but then releases the flap and raises his hands as if “surrendering or giving up,” according to the complaint. Police later found a gun in the bag Hassan was carrying, but it had not been removed from the bag, the charges say.
The video allegedly shows Fowler point a gun at Hassan from behind while the other male points a gun at Hassan from the front. Then Fowler fires his gun at Hassan before running away and jumping a fence, the charges say.
After Fowler was arrested, he admitted to shooting Hassan, according to the complaint. Fowler allegedly claimed Hassan bumped into him at the Union bar, located at 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, earlier that night.
According to the complaint, Hassan’s brother gave investigators a different story, saying that Fowler and the people he was with were mugging him and his brother and that they had no contact at the bar.
Investigators reported the shooting happened at a parking ramp two blocks away from the Union bar after those allegedly involved left the bar at different times and came into contact near the parking ramp.
According to Minnesota court records, Fowler was previously convicted of a petty misdemeanor for theft in Ramsey County in 2012 and convicted of a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct in Ramsey County in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.