The Columbia Heights Lions Club is hosting a Prohibition-style dinner and dance speakeasy event to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Heights becoming a Minnesota Charter City.
The event will be at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE, Columbia Heights. Activities include music, dinner, dance lessons, specialty drinks, a coffee bar and a game room.
Tickets are $50 per person for the dinner and dance and $15 per person for the dance only.
To get tickets, contact City Council Member Kt Jacobs at 612-810-0512. For more information on the event, visit tinyurl.com/456thfh4.
