On Sept. 27, the Columbia Heights Lions Club presented Alexandra House with a check for $2,000 at the Columbia Heights City Council meeting. From left, Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, Alexandra House board member Andrew Hoffman, past Lions Club President Sean Clerkin, Jr., and Lions Club Secretary April Knoke-Siedschlag. (Photo courtesy of the city of Columbia Heights)
