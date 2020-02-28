The Columbia Heights Public Library faced scrutiny Monday, Feb. 24, after it canceled a DFL caucus convener training event the weekend prior.
Several members of Senate District 41 DFL voiced their concerns during the public forum at the Feb. 24 City Council meeting. The library canceled a Feb. 22 DFL caucus convener training session just three days before it was supposed to take place. It later reversed the decision due to the short notice.
Before the reversal, the DFL found another space to have its meeting — Mississippi Library in Fridley. That library is part of the Anoka County Library system, while the Columbia Heights library is not.
Columbia Heights library staff told the DFL it couldn’t meet at the library because political groups aren’t allowed to use the library for their gatherings. The group never should have been able to reserve the room in the first place, according to policy.
“This is really concerning to me,” Theresa Strike, vice chair of Senate District 41 DFL and a Columbia Heights resident, told the City Council.
City Attorney Jim Hoeft said the policy has been around since the new library was built, but the city hasn’t been enforcing it.
“Apparently there’s been ... some not following the policy that was in place, and that’s a separate issue,” Hoeft said. “When the policy is valid, it’s legal and it’s conforming to all First Amendment rights and nondiscrimination rights.”
Library policy states a two-week notice must be given for room reservation cancellations, City Manager Kelli Bourgeois told ABC Newspapers.
“Three days is not enough time,” she said. So the event was reinstated, but that was after the event was relocated to Fridley.
The policy states library space can be booked by Columbia Heights residents or nonprofit organizations.
Strike, who has a master’s degree in library and information science, said library services should remain neutral, per her studies.
“You have to offer them to every group in the community equally, regardless of their affiliation, their beliefs,” Strike said, calling the policy unethical. She worries instances such as this will result in public distrust of libraries.
“The library is for everybody,” Strike said. “That’s what it’s there for.”
Some took to the podium to call the sudden enforcement of the policy discrimination toward the Democratic Party.
John Bristow, an active Democrat and resident of Columbia Heights, found the newly enforced policy “peculiar” and “inappropriate.”
“From a practical matter, the policy, since before there was dirt, has been that we could use it,” Bristow told the council. “Suddenly we can’t.”
Bristow viewed the change as discriminating against the group.
“You may look at it that way or not,” Bristow said. “But it’s odd.”
Nancy Robinett, a St. Anthony resident and candidate for the state House of Representatives, said the district party is “very much a Columbia Heights group of people,” as well as residents from neighboring communities.
“Our political group is local and has a very large contingent of residents of Columbia Heights,” Robinett said.
“This is not an outside organization that’s trying to use your library,” she said.
Robinett encouraged the council to rethink the policy.
Amada Màrquez Simula, a Columbia Heights resident and mayoral candidate, said the caucus training is educational and should have been allowed at the library.
“Even though it is a political organization, it is just teaching how the caucus system works,” Simula said. “It was this specific meeting, the one about education, that was canceled on.”
The senate district committee has had a positive relationship with the library, according to Senate District 41 DFL Chair Jonathan Rehlander.
“We hope to be able to have that continue,” he told the council.
The council will discuss the policy at its work session Monday, March 2. They’ll discuss whether to clarify the terms “resident” and “nonprofit” to decide who can reserve the room, Bourgeois said, or they could broaden the policy to include more groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.