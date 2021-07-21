Todd Wynne has been named the new principal of Columbia Heights High School.
The Columbia Heights School Board approved the recommendation of Wynne last month, and Wynne began his role July 1.
“Columbia Heights Public Schools is very unique,” Wynne said in a statement. “The district is small, has a strong sense of community, and has robust course offerings and opportunities for all students that you would expect in larger school districts. Columbia Heights High School is rich in tradition and academic success and takes pride in the diverse school population we serve. Throughout the interview process and interactions with the staff and district leadership team I could feel the positive energy and love for kids.”
In his role as principal, Wynne will be responsible for meeting the diverse academic needs of more than 1,000 students in grades nine through 12. He will also lead, develop and support approximately 100 staff members.
Wynne has more than two decades of education experience, including both teaching and administrative roles at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
“I have been a high school social studies teacher, grades K-8 PE teacher, athletic director, dean, assistant principal and principal,” he said in a statement. “I was fortunate to work with amazing students, staff, and school communities ranging from a very rural, small town school to one of the largest and most diverse middle schools in the country.”
Wynne believes all students can learn and have a right to a high-quality education.
“Our role as educators is to meet every student where they are and to support their academic, social, and emotional needs through quality teaching and strong relationships,” he said in a statement.
“My goal is to help maintain a safe and caring school culture where all students and staff feel like they belong,” Wynne said in a statement about what he hopes to achieve at Columbia Heights High School. “I am driven to ensure students have the tools, resources and confidence to have success after high school. I also understand the importance of creating strong relationships with the elementary and middle schools that feed into CHHS, and want to grow and foster these relationships.”
“Principal Wynne comes to us with a great deal of experience as a school leader,” Superintendent Zena Stenvik said in a statement. “His enthusiasm for Columbia Heights Public Schools was apparent from the first time we met. He is committed to our district’s mission and is sure to form strong connections with our families, students and staff.”
Wynne noted families can expect him to be visible, approachable and to always listen.
“I am a father, so I understand the rewards and challenges that come with being a parent,” he said in a statement. “I love my job and I hope it shows in all that I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.