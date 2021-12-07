A threat at Columbia Heights High School is being investigated after it was reported Thursday, Dec. 2.
According to Columbia Heights High School Principal Todd Wynne in a statement on Facebook, a student brought forward to staff a photo of a threat written on a bathroom stall. The threat was specific to that day.
The threat was immediately reported to Columbia Heights police officers, who arrived at the high school to assess the situation. Investigators are still working with school district leadership to investigate the incident.
“Working with the Columbia Heights Police Department, it was decided to increase police presence, limit access for students in the hallways and lock the bathroom doors,” Wynne said in the statement. “We released our students with added police presence. We will continue to investigate, as we want to keep our students and staff safety our number one priority.”
Due to the active investigation, Columbia Heights Police Chief Lenny Austin would not comment on the nature of the threat or whether any students have been connected to the incident, but he said there was no threat to the public. Columbia Heights Public Schools also would not provide any details on the nature of the threat.
“Since it is an active investigation what I can say is that anytime there is a threat, even if it does not appear to be an active threat, we have to fully investigate it,” said Kristen Stuenkel, Columbia Heights Public Schools’ director of community education and communications. “We appreciate the collaboration we have with the Columbia Heights Police to respond appropriately and to investigate any safety concerns.”
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Columbia Heights Police Department at 763-706-8100 or the high school at 763-528-4600.
