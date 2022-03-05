Fifteen Columbia Heights High School art students earned a total of 20 Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards at the 2022 Minnesota Scholastic Arts Awards, a competition organized by Art Educators of Minnesota. The art students received five Gold Key awards, eight Silver Key awards and eight Honorable Mentions.
Senior Simon Graves earned three awards, including a Gold Key (Editorial Cartoon category) and two Silver Keys (Editorial Cartoon and Art Portfolio categories). Senior Amara Thompson also earned a Gold Key (Poetry), along with junior Daelen White (Photography), sophomore Niomi Dillard (Photography) and freshman Brittany Pekarek (Photography). Their artwork advances to the National Scholastic Art Awards competition in New York City, which will take place later this year.
In addition to Graves, seniors Hoang Phong (Photography) and Eli Zhagnay (Drawing & Illustration), juniors Alex Druley (Digital Illustration) and Wilson Apuparo Martinez (Photography), sophomore Rosy Estrada (Photography) and freshman Trista Kimmerling (Photography) earned Silver Key Awards.
Seven students were selected for Honorable Mentions. Class of 2022 recipients are Amina Jama (Personal Essay & Memoir), Connor Nelson (Photography), Phong (Photography) and Thompson (Painting). Juniors Druley (Digital Art, two awards) and Rae Lawrence (Journalism) received three Honorable Mentions between the two of them, and sophomore Thantruc Mai received an Honorable Mention for Digital Art.
The Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards was established in 1923 and is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation. All student award honorees were recognized in a ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota on Facebook Live and YouTube Premiere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.