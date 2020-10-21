The student journalism programs at Columbia Heights High School received several state journalism awards from the Minnesota High School Press Association earlier this.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia Heights High School journalism students moved their previously printed newspaper the “Heights Herald” to a digital format and the school’s TV news network, “Hylander News Network” or “HNN,” is now a podcast. Despite these major shifts, student journalism work placed seven times.
“I’m incredibly proud of my students for accomplishing so much in such a difficult time,” Columbia Heights High School English, Journalism and Film Studies Teacher Chris Polley said in a statement. Polley serves as an advisor for both the “Heights Herald” and “HNN.” “Everyone’s had their own obstacles during the pandemic, but to suddenly pivot from print newspaper to news website, and from broadcast video program to podcast, and still be awarded for our efforts feels really satisfying.”
Awards received include the following:
• Second place for a photo illustration, The Heights Herald: Molly Wilson (Class of 2020) and senior Gissel Inamagua.
• Second place — Newspaper Page/Spread Design, The Heights Herald: Peter Heryla (Class of 2020).
• Fourth place — Broadcast Feature, Hylander News Network: Mubarak Hassan (Class of 2020), Maddy Lourey (Class of 2020), and Kevin Taylor (Class of 2020).
• Fifth place — Editorial Cartoon, The Heights Herald: Senior Sol Schindler.
• Fifth place — Feature Story, The Heights Herald: Senior Sol Schindler.
• Fifth place — News Photo, The Heights Herald: Senior Molly Wilson.
• Seventh place — Best in Show: Newspaper Website, The Heights Herald Staff: HeightsHerald.org.
