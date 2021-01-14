The Columbia Heights High School Theater Department is presenting Don Zolidis’ one-act production “Help Desk” virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
When you call the help desk, you’re looking for a solution - but your problems might just be beginning. Whether you’re getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike in this hilarious comedy.
“I’m thrilled to be involved in the production of this year’s One Act play,” said Owen Johnson, who is directing the production. “This year has been uniquely challenging for our community and our students, and it’s a pleasure to be able to put together an event like this. I’m incredibly proud of the students that have put in so much hard work these last few weeks to put together a truly unique show.”
Tickets are required to view the virtual production. Tickets cost $6 per family and can be purchased online at colheights.k12.mn.us/2021OneAct. The video link and digital program will be provided via email upon ticket purchase.
For more information, call the activities and athletics department at 763-528-4511.
