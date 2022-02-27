Columbia Heights High School seniors Kaylie Aquino and Drake Pham are this year’s Academics, Arts and Athletics Award (Triple “A”) nominees.
Each year, high school seniors are selected for their participation in Minnesota State High School League-sponsored arts and athletics while maintaining high academic standing. They are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship and be honored at the Triple “A” on-court ceremony at the league’s boys’ state basketball tournament in March.
Aquino and Pham did not move on to the regional level to attend this ceremony but have received their certificates for the Triple “A” Award for the Columbia Heights Public School District.
To be eligible for the Triple “A” Award nomination, a student must be a high school senior, have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 of higher, participate in at least one high school league-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program, comply with the high school league’s student code of conduct and complete the application form and submit is to the administrative region secretary by the deadline.
Aquino has participated in band and choir (superior rating) throughout high school and tennis (captain) while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Pham has participated in band (superior rating, all-conference), basketball, track and field (all-conference honorable mention) and Key Club while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
