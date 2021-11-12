The Columbia Heights High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation hosted its 13th annual dinner Thursday, Oct. 28, at Banquets of Minnesota in Fridley, with more than 120 people in attendance.
Proceeds from the evening go toward funding scholarships for Columbia Heights High School graduates.
This year, the foundation recognized the 2020-21 Alumni of Distinction: Columbia Heights High School alumni Peter Heryla (class of 1988) and John Rockwell (class of 1989). Heryla and Rockwell are the 12th and 13th recipients of the award.
A video celebrating Heryla and Rockwell’s contributions to the district was premiered at the foundation dinner. An alumnus was not formally recognized last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[When I found out] I was amazed, honored, humbled,” Heryla said. “We have been involved with the community so long and seeing who else was awarded this, they did some pretty big things and to be considered with them in the same conversation was an amazing thing.”
“You don’t work to win an award, you do it as a labor of love so I was completely surprised,” Rockwell added.
Superintendent Zena Stenvik has expressed her gratitude to the alumni on behalf of the district for their decades of service to students.
“From coaching student athletes, to opening the strength training program and mentoring so many students over the years, these two have made an incredibly positive impact,” she said.
Heryla and Rockwell attended Columbia Heights High School in the late 1980s and played varsity football. After graduation, Heryla attended St. Olaf College, and Rockwell attended Augustana University, and both play football in college.
Both eventually landed in the real estate business and partnered shortly after college graduation. The flexibility in their careers enabled them to continue their involvement in Columbia Heights High School football. They were both hired by the district in the early 1990s and have been coaching the team ever since, totaling 57 years of coaching between the two of them.
