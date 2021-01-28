Columbia Heights and Fridley students will be coming back, incrementally to in-person learning starting Monday. Feb. 1.
Last month, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order allowing elementary school students to switch to in-person or hybrid learning, depending on which model their school district chose, starting the week of Jan. 18.
Both Columbia Heights and Fridley school districts opted instead to start bringing students back Feb. 1, because it’s the start of the district’s second semester or third quarter.
Columbia Heights Public Schools
Columbia Heights secondary students are coming back gradually stating Monday, Feb. 1, which is the start of quarter 3.
According Superintendent Zena Stenvik, the district has been in a modified hybrid learning phase for most of the 2020-2021 school year, in which only small groups of identified Heights from Home (distance learning) students learn at school on specified days. Students with special needs, English learners, young learners and seniors may be considered for on-site learning in the modified hybrid learning phase based on state guidance.
Now elementary students will be changing to a full-hybrid learning model in which students will receive both in-person and on-campus instruction. Students who have opted for Heights from Home for quarter 3 will remain there through the end of the year.
Early childhood, preK and kindergarten students will return Monday, Feb. 1. To start, students will have school in person four days a week, and then for one day a week they’ll have a specialist day via distance learning that will include classes like physical education, art and music.
First and second grades will return Monday, March 1 and fourth and fifth grades and LEAP will return Monday, March 15.
Middle and high school students will remain in modified hybrid learning.
Stenvik said the goal is to have all students transition into the on-site learning phase where all students will return to full-time learning on campus, unless the student’s family has opted for Heights from Home only.
Columbia Heights Public Schools may switch the learning phase from full hybrid back to modified hybrid or Heights from Home if COVID-19 cases start spiking again, Stenvik said at the Jan. 12 school board meeting
“All decisions will continue to be made keeping health and safety as the top priority for students, staff and families,” Stenvik said in a statement.
To start off for quarter 3, students will have a shortened day in order to help prevent any spread of COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will also be required for all students, teachers and staff members and staff members will have access to face shields. They’ll also be required to clean and disinfect specific areas regularly.
Staff members will have access to rapid test kits every two weeks. Stenvik said a vaccination schedule for staff should be announced shortly.
Teachers will be working with smaller groups in order to allow for social distancing, and students may not be working with the same teachers they’re accustomed to. Any staff members who need to work from home are being accommodated by the district.
Columbia Heights Public Schools resumed in-person sports and activities for students on Jan. 11.
Fridley Public Schools
Fridley Public Schools is also doing a rolling start with students with prekindergarten through first grade starting Monday, Feb. 1.
“We are excited to welcome our elementary students back in the classrooms, and we are following guidelines to safely bring them back to school,” Superintendent Kim Hiel said in a statement. “Kids belong in school, and these past few months have been challenging for schools and families. Being back at school will help our young scholars regain some sense of normalcy in their school routines and structures.”
The pre-K through first-grade students, who return Feb. 1, will start with in-person learning four days a week ,with Wednesday reserved for distance learning and to allow schools to do regular deep cleaning.
“Reopening schools during a pandemic presents a lot of challenges and, in the past several weeks, the district and school leadership teams have spent significant time planning on a reopening model that will maximize learning opportunities for students while keeping students and staff safe,” Hiel said in a statement. “We are committed to providing a high-quality education to our students, regardless of the delivery model. Our focus throughout this process is doing so in a manner that prioritizes safety.”
According to Fridley Communications Director Jael McLemore, students are returning Feb. 1 instead of in January because the second semester starts Feb. 1.
The Fridley School District started out the 2020-2021 school year in a hybrid model where students were attending classes in person two-days a week. Last fall, students were required to switch to full-time distance learning due spiking COVID-19 cases.
After the youngest learners return, students in grades two through four will return Tuesday, Feb. 16. All students in pre-K through fourth grade will attend school in person five days a week.
Students and families who wish to remain in distance learning for semester 2 will do so through the end of the year.
Fridley students in grades five and six who were in hybrid learning earlier in the school year will return to hybrid learning Feb. 1. Students in grades seven through 12 and Area Leaning Center students will remain in distance learning.
The district may revert to other learning models if COVID-19 cases increase during semester 2.
“We know the spread of a virus is unpredictable and things can change rapidly,” Hiel said in a statement. “While we plan to reopen schools with a hybrid model and full distance learning option for students, we know we will need to be flexible to accommodate change when necessary. We will do our part as a district to follow recommended guidelines to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our school community.”
All students, staff and visitors will continue to be required to wear face masks or other face covering. The state of Minnesota is providing students and staff one cloth face covering and all teachers one face shield.
Students and staff will continue to be required to other safety protocols, such as social distancing, and staff will be required to wipe down and clean classrooms nightly and high traffic areas regularly throughout the day.
Staff members will have access to rapid test kits every two weeks. McLemore estimates staff may start vaccinations in mid-February.
Fridley Public Schools have already resumed in person extracurricular activities and athletics. Currently athletes are taking part in outdoor and indoor workouts in smaller groups and are following social distancing and face mask requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.