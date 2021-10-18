After skipping a year in 2020, the Columbia Heights Fire Department Open House returned Oct. 9, during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9), with an estimated 400 attendees stopping by during the three-hour event.
The event featured a “smoke tunnel” obstacle course for kids, information booths, free ice cream, a live fire demonstration, chances to spray a real fire hose and explore fire trucks, a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins provided by the family of Pat Sowada, dalmatians to pet and more.
