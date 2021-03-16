The Columbia Heights Fire Department is seeking new firefighters to join its team.
Anyone 18 or older who lives in or near the city and has a valid driver’s license is eligible to apply.
To learn more about being an on-call firefighter, attend the department’s recruitment open house, 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Columbia Heights Public Safety Building at 825 41st Ave. NE.
Call 763-706-8150 to register or get more information. To view the complete job description and download an application, visit tinyurl.com/r4upfe2j.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.