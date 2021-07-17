The Columbia Heights Fire Department conducted a live burn Saturday morning and afternoon, July 10, of an abandoned home to allow firefighters to obtain training experience.
Trainers used the abandoned house at 230 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights, which was acquired by the city. The entire structure was burned over the course of the day, but not before 18 groups of firefighters entered the building to conduct specialized training sessions.
The training provided firefighting experience in a controlled environment. The last time a training of this kind took place in Columbia Heights was in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.