Family Dollar in Columbia Heights is celebrating its grand reopening Saturday, July 17, after recently renovating the store.
The convenience retailer, located at 4037 Central Ave. NE, is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Family Dollar offers a broad assortment of necessities at low prices. The renovated store will now include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty products, household products and seasonal items.
The Columbia Heights store employs approximately six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
To learn more about Family Dollar, visit FamilyDollar.com. To learn more about the Columbia Heights store, visit tinyurl.com/46nuetya or call the store at 612-851-2055.
